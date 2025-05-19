The army can fight an enemy. Who will fight the trolls?

Let’s go back to the borders once again. During the operation, while retaliating, Pakistan used many Chinese weapons. The claims of their effectiveness were highly exaggerated, yet security experts insist the Chinese armaments pose new challenges, especially with China planning to export new-generation weapons to Pakistan. During the conflict, China openly sided with Pakistan, complicating the strategic equations for India. On the north-eastern borders, we have their armies and on the western borders, their weapons. Immediately after the ceasefire, news came in that China had changed the names of many villages, hamlets, and towns in Arunachal Pradesh. The ruling establishment in Beijing has been indulging in such unwanted acts since 2017. But what was the need to go ahead with this when tempers were running high between India and Pakistan?