Opinion | A constitution enacted, the kangaroo way

So just what is going on here? Here’s why it works. Whatever the card your adoring friend starts on, it could have been one you landed on —because each step in this process advanced you by between 1 and 10 cards. If it is one of yours, she’s clearly going to follow your path, and we’re done. But if it isn’t, how likely is it that she lands on one of your cards as she keeps moving? With every move she makes, there’s at least a 1/13 chance she will land on a card you landed on. That’s because there are 13 different kinds of cards the one she’s on could be (ace to 10, J, Q and K); and it’s “at least" because four of those cards move her ahead 5 steps (5, J, Q and K). So there’s a 4/13 chance she moves by 5, but a 1/13 chance she moves by some other amount.