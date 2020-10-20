Opinion | Are negative interest rates on the horizon?

Negative interest rates could have an adverse effect of depositors not being ready and willing to deposit their money with financial institutions. Rather, many financial institutions worldwide are hesitant to charge for deposits and thus strategise for lowering of borrowing costs i.e. squeeze the margins or spread between what they pay for deposits and what they earn by lending money to borrowers. The downside of this could result in the policy backfiring and banks becoming less hesitant to lend. This not be ideal for capital scarce economies like India. This would amount to under utilization of capital which is scarce in supply compared to demand. If at all the situation moves in that direction it would be detrimental in terms of deepening capital scarcity too at a stage when we are still an emerging economy.