Opinion | Atmanirbhar: The new mantra for rewiring India

The is the idea of ‘Atmanirbhar’ articulated by Modi, and is best exemplified in the manner in which this government has effected a fundamental shift from entitlements to empowerment. Unlike the previous regime, the NDA has restricted entitlements to the poor (reflecting its idea of humanism). It has followed this up by committing to access to basic needs such as electricity, cooking gas, toilets and drinking water; its firm belief is that Indians know how to fish, but don’t have the means to do so. Exactly why the stimulus package rolled out in phases over the past five days has rejected the idea of ‘helicopter money’ for all. The only item free has been foodgrains, and even this has a sunset clause.