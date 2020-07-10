Opinion | Cancer cells: Sensitive, resistant, competitive

But along come these researchers trained in mathematics and the like. They ask: can we turn that competition to our advantage? Is there a way to manage the competition so that healthy cells — the non-cancer ones — “win", rather than either resistant or sensitive cancer cells? To answer that, they use game theory, in particular the classic “prisoners’ dilemma". In its simplest form, authorities interrogate two prisoners, who cannot communicate with each other, about a crime. Given the incentives on offer—reduced prison terms, freedom, whatever—what are the individual choices they make? If they cooperate, they will most likely minimize their collective punishment. But their separate individual incentives persuade them to instead defect from this consensus, which maximizes their collective punishment. Any move one makes is dependent on her perception of what the other might make. This explains, for example, the tragedy of the commons. Cooperation will clearly allow a common resource to last and benefit all, but each individual is tempted to consume as much as she can as fast as she can, which finishes off the resource.