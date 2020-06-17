Opinion | Consumers will pivot to brands that care as loyalties get tested

Dairy brand Amul, owned by Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), launched three flavoured milks—haldi (turmeric), adrak (ginger) and tulsi (basil)—last week. The launch comes amid grave consumer concerns over immunity in view of the covid-19 pandemic. The ingredients have been part of home remedies in India for colds and coughs, and used as general health boosters. The company, known for its cool advertising, is now marketing these products as the first of their kind ready-to-drink beverages “loaded with ayurvedic properties".

To be sure, Amul is not the only company tapping into the consumer need for health products. The pandemic has also revived interest in India’s age-old ‘kadha’ recipe made from kitchen spices, which is now being rolled out by Dabur India and Baidyanath Group. Again, the concoction is an immunity booster.

A quick glance through a recent study by customer data analytics firm Hansa Cequity (part of the RK Swamy Hansa group) explains why companies are focusing on health products. Although the study was carried out on a small consumer base of 500-plus people, S. Swaminathan, co-founder and chief executive of Hansa Cequity, said it offers adequate guidance.

The report is titled ‘Inside Indian Consumer’s Mind: How purchase behaviour will shape up in a post-covid world’ and looks at 12 consumer need categories, such as health, transportation, financial investment, entertainment, fashion and lifestyle.

No prizes for guessing that consumers held health on top of the mind. It was picked as the top need category by 78% of the respondents. They said their key spend areas will be fitness and nutrition. Interestingly, a higher number of people in small towns (80%) said health is the top priority for expenditure, compared to 74% in metros.

Groceries and household essentials will be another category consumers will spend on. Little surprise then that large fast-moving consumer goods firms have quickly spotted need-gaps to launch new products. Both Marico Ltd and ITC Ltd launched a vegetable and fruit wash, which helps disinfect fresh produce. Explaining the launch, Sameer Satpathy, chief executive, ITC’s personal care products business division, said consumers’ sensitivity to health and hygiene is at a heightened level.

Among the grocery category, the top priority for consumers was expenditure on fruits, vegetables and dairy, followed by household cleaning items. In fact, during the lockdown, ITC had also introduced a surface disinfectant under the Savlon brand.

The study showed that lifestyle as a category, which included travel and fine-dining, has taken a backseat. Fine-dining, vacations and recreational activities were a priority for just one-third of the respondents, though 46% people in metros believed fine-dining will be a key need category under lifestyle. That’s probably good news for restaurants that are struggling to survive after having been shut for more than two months. Even as they open for dine-in, they are likely to suffer a slump in footfall aggravated both by fear of covid and stringent social distancing norms that’s rendering their businesses unviable.

However, the largest decline of 8% (pre-covid versus post-covid) in prioritization was seen in fashion clothing and accessories. Less than one in four consumers said fashion was a priority spend need. However, 65% of them said they could buy fashion online, while 61% were open to going to malls. To be sure, footfall in malls across the country has been low in the first few days as they started reopening on 8 June. “The biggest challenge for brands is to get them back to stores," Swaminathan said.

Besides, he also warned of a churn in this product category. The study showed that in apparel, footwear and accessories, 69% of the consumers had some likelihood of switching loyalty.

Brand affinity, he said, was highest towards health-related needs, such as fitness, nutrition, health insurance and medical consultation, with 55% of the consumers satisfied with current brands. Affinity for communication brands, such as mobile networks, messaging platforms and conferencing, was also high with 42% wanting to continue with the same companies.

Consumers are also becoming frugal during the pandemic as many suffer salary cuts and job losses. The trend of trimming budgets post-covid was the strongest among people in the age group of 35 to 44 years.

This means that brands will have to fight harder for their share of wallet, which has also contracted.

“Brands must stop consumer churn and address their needs through innovative finance options, home deliveries and safe store experiences," Swaminathan said.

