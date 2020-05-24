Apart from ADR methods, three other areas for quality of the judicial proceedings are taken into consideration viz. court automation, case management and court structure and proceedings. The court structure and proceedings are fairly complex in India which is one of the main reasons why it is not treated as a commercially developed jurisdiction. While on the court automation and case management front, the judiciary has tried to adapt to the electronic modes and digitisation of the system, litigants struggle to adapt to the same. On the other hand, the timelines under the Civil Procedure Code and the Acts governing commercial transaction are not made mandatory in most instances. Therefore, there is unwarranted delay in completion of proceedings. This leads to further backlogs and delays of resolution of claims and cases.