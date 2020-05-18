Opinion | Corona is a great equalizer, the final choice lies with us

Roosevelt’s efforts resulted in the rise of a new America. From there started new consumerism. These steps gave superpower status to this country. The World War II also started around this time and the US was playing a leadership role in it. Roosevelt actually was fighting two battles at once, one on the domestic front and the other at the international battlefield. Coming back to India, why can’t we become an economic superpower? We have the largest pool of graduates in our country. India still is the biggest source of brain-drain. These youth have made rich countries more prosperous through their hard work. But now, when they are under pressure to come back due to the corona-generated recession, it’s important to use this resource domestically. When Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhash Chandra Bose came back to India with new ideas, they played an important role in the freedom struggle. It’s also time to learn to use our resources, wisely. For example, India is the largest producer of cotton, our share in world production is 23%. The biggest brands in the world make clothes with it. But Indian garment is nowhere in this competition. In India, the condition of cotton farmers is frightful, they are forced to commit suicide. Besides, there are a number of sectors, such as health, tourism, digital technology, where we can set an example.