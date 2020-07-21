Opinion | Covid is an opportunity for India to rewrite its future

The world’s most powerful civilizations generally ended for three reasons—epidemics, natural disasters, or foreign invasion. The Indus Valley Civilization, built by our ancestors with its magnificent cities and architecture came to an end as well, which scholars variously attribute to natural disaster and external attacks.

India is currently tackling a Chinese-origin pandemic on the one hand and Chinese troops on the other. The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc, even as lockdown curbs ease. Life-saving health facilities are still limited in India. However, some rays of hope can be seen even in these desperate moments. Initial political mud-slinging over the pandemic raised concerns that the leaders might try to avoid their obligations by blaming each other for their failure, but they became cautious soon.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal won his last two elections when Modi wave swept across the country. When the disease began spreading in Delhi, disputes between the Centre and the state government were at their peak, but as the situation deteriorated, both began to talk in one voice. Similarly, after initially being vocal about issues like the lockdown, operating trains and central subsidy, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also mellowed down. Uddhav Thackeray became the chief minister of Maharashtra after parting ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). There was bitterness on both sides. Here too, when the pandemic began to spread, home minister Shah took the initiative, and the central and state governments stood on the same level.

Now, the time has come when India should start thinking like a superpower. The debate is still under way on whether the coronavirus was man-made or natural. Even if it was natural, there is concern that a totalitarian government or terrorist group could use it as a weapon in future. India has to prepare itself for any such biological attack; for this, it is necessary that we strengthen our health services and make them accessible to the common man. The good news is that the Fifteenth Finance Commission headed by N.K. Singh is preparing a proposal to increase the health expenditure to 2.1% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the next five years. Now, it is the turn of the state governments.

Now, let us talk about the external front. The recent intrusion by the Chinese army tells us two things. The first is that our defence system has still not been developed to our requirements. Second, we Indians easily forget our defeats. Those of our generation who were born and grew up in the 1960s were apprehensive about China in the early stages. The defeat of 1962 was excruciating, all along. The recent events in Galwan Valley have shown that even though today’s India may not be the same as in 1962, it was not as successful as expected. To change this, it is necessary to strengthen the economy of our country. Needless to say that most strategic campaigns in the world were motivated by economic pursuits. Beijing’s ruling class thinks that the time has come to dominate not only its neighbours but the US as well.

In any case, we have to reduce our economic dependence on China. Just as the wounds of the war of 1962 healed, so will diplomacy step ahead of Galwan, but we should not forget that living communities do not repeat their mistakes. We will have to once again stand for our traditional industries and also step up with the world. After the coronavirus crisis, immigration laws will turn stringent across the world, and it might lead to reduced flight of talent, who could be encouraged to flourish in our own country. With an aim to dominate the Soviet Union in the 1980s, the US and Western countries made China the world’s factory. Today China and Russia together are eyeing the powerful countries of the West. It’s an opportunity for India and now we have to strengthen our internal structure to prepare for the next leap. This is what Deng Xiaoping did in the 1980s. If China is the factory of the world, then we can become the office of the world, in the era of ‘work from home’.

If we are able to do so, the descendants of the Indus Valley Civilization will create a new history, by turning disasters and invasions into opportunities.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. His Twitter handle is @shekarkahin

