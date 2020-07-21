Opinion | Covid is an opportunity for India to rewrite its future

In any case, we have to reduce our economic dependence on China. Just as the wounds of the war of 1962 healed, so will diplomacy step ahead of Galwan, but we should not forget that living communities do not repeat their mistakes. We will have to once again stand for our traditional industries and also step up with the world. After the coronavirus crisis, immigration laws will turn stringent across the world, and it might lead to reduced flight of talent, who could be encouraged to flourish in our own country. With an aim to dominate the Soviet Union in the 1980s, the US and Western countries made China the world’s factory. Today China and Russia together are eyeing the powerful countries of the West. It’s an opportunity for India and now we have to strengthen our internal structure to prepare for the next leap. This is what Deng Xiaoping did in the 1980s. If China is the factory of the world, then we can become the office of the world, in the era of ‘work from home’.