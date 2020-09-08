Opinion | Curbing Chinese aggression is the need of the hour

No wonder defence minister Rajnath Singh has visited Moscow twice in the last two months. Last week he went there for the ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organization’ meeting. China’s defence minister Wei Fenghe was also there. The talks between them was not on the agenda but Wei took the initiative, with Russia pushing for it as well. This is the first high-level dialogue amid unprecedented tension at the border. What happened? What arguments were given by both sides? Will there be a solution? The answers are not known yet. We have to be vigilant. China never keeps its promises. The martyrdom of Indian soldiers from Rezang La to Galwan alerts us to this fact.