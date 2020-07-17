Opinion |Dance of the synchronized quantum particles

There are, yes, other examples. At a concert, the audience will tend to applaud in sync. The reason we only ever see one side of the Moon is that the orbital and rotational periods of the Moon have, over time, synchronized with the rotation of our Earth. Your heart beats because the thousands of “pacemaker" cells it contains pulse in synchrony. Some years ago, a bridge of a new and radical design was built over the Thames in London. When it was opened, people swarmed onto it on foot. It quickly started swaying disconcertingly from side to side — enough, in turn, to force the pedestrians to walk in a certain awkward way just to keep their footing. On video, you’ll see hundreds of people on the bridge, all walking awkwardly but in step.