Opinion | Dear Aarogya Setu, use me well and help me trust you

One strand of response was predictable the moment the app emerged—there was hysteria over something broadly and loosely called “privacy". Rahul Gandhi, for some reason, employed alliteration when he called it a “sophisticated surveillance system". He did not realize he was, in reality, praising the app because its whole point is to track or trace, or surveil the live locations of millions of Indians. Across the world, governments released similar apps. Israel used an anti-terror surveillance tool to trace the movements of civilians. Britain said it will modify a proper surveillance app to make it more palatable for its people. In reality, what it modified was the language used to describe the app. More “tracing" than “surveillance".