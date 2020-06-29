Opinion | Decoupling with China: Inevitable, but has a price tag

Yet a boycott of China will come at an economic cost to the world in general, and India in particular—another test of resilience for domestic businesses no doubt. The last few years have really tested their resolve as they have had to reinvent themselves so many times to survive systemic makeovers. First, there was the shock of demonetization of high-value currencies, then the introduction of the goods and services tax; more recently, the threat of the covid-19 pandemic forcing a nationwide lockdown—which still continues to be in place in states such as West Bengal. Decoupling with China will be yet another shock as a large chunk of Indian businesses have tied their economic destinies to our feisty neighbour.