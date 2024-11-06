Opinion: No major threat to Indian exports to US
Summary
- But to gain from ‘China plus one’, India needs to ease restrictions on FDI from China.
Donald Trump will be the next US President. The Indian stock market jumped as presumably Trump’s pro-business outlook augurs well for inflows into the Indian stock market. However, this one-time jump is likely to be reversed soon due to profit-taking, but there is no doubt that there are no long-term uncertainties in the US market and, hence, less uncertainties in portfolio flows into the Indian stock market.