It must be remembered that Chinese exports to the US in the last three decades have been based on assembly of parts imported from the East and Southeast Asian nations. Given China’s known economic uncertainties, this would be a good time to let in FDI in the form of India-incorporated Chinese companies for onward exports to the West, including the US. Given skill and technology deficiencies in India, this may be the only way to exploit the “China plus one" strategy, at least in the short run of the next two years or so. But can politics become pragmatic to incorporate this in India’s trade strategy? Time will tell.