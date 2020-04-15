Opinion | Fiscal and monetary policy: Why it will take two to tango

As lockdowns around the world continue, week after week, the economic die is being cast. The global economy is now hurtling towards its deepest recession since the Great Depression. This, in turn, is putting relentless pressure on fiscal and monetary policymakers. Developed economies have thrown the kitchen sink at it. At 10% of GDP, the US fiscal stimulus is its highest in recorded history. Credit guarantees in Europe range between 15% and 30% of gross domestic product (GDP). The US Fed has gone from being the lender of last resort to banks to the lender of first resort to the broader economy.

Unfortunately, emerging markets may not be able to respond in such expansive and unfettered ways. The constraints imposed by markets, investors, and rating agencies may force policymakers to respond with one hand tied behind their back. Without unlimited space, policy choices will have to be efficient and creative, with fiscal and monetary striving to ensure they remain complementary and do not turn counter-productive.

Fiscal-monetary coordination is often misconstrued to simply mean a monetization of the deficit. In India, any monetization remains an academic debate for now. Amid unprecedented uncertainty, without knowing the size of the economic shock, how automatic stabilizers on the budget will react, and what the absorptive capacity of the market will be, it’s virtually impossible to assess any funding gap. But that’s not to say fiscal and monetary don’t have other opportunities to co-ordinate in the interim. There are a plethora of opportunities and synergies.

The first task should be to enable the Centre and states to borrow from markets in a non-disruptive manner. Here, there’s some disquieting news. Three weeks after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unleashed its bazooka, monetary conditions have begun to tighten again. The glut of interbank liquidity (almost ₹7 trillion) has pushed interbank overnight rates to just 2-3%. Yet, the 10-year GSec recently hardened to a 2-month high of 6.5%. This is now the steepest yield curve in a decade. Meanwhile state yields have firmed to the 7.7-8% range—twice the typical spread over GSec yields.

Given the abundant system liquidity and weak credit growth, what explains this? It’s because in recent years, banks have revealed a growing aversion to long-dated government bonds (“duration risk"). This is because banks’ holding of bonds is much above statutory limits (the corollary of soft credit growth in recent years), exposing them to interest rate risk. The longer the duration, the greater the “mark-to-market" risk—losseswhich impinge upon (often scarce) banking capital. It’s this disinclination to buy “duration", a behaviour exacerbated by increased market volatility, that underpinsthe hardening of yields.

What can policy do? First, given the unprecedented uncertainty, policymakers could consider granting temporary forbearance to banks on their “mark-to-market" accounting (e.g. temporarily increase “hold-to-maturity" on which there is no interest rate risk). This could generate meaningful bank demand for bonds, at a time when credit growth is so weak. Second, the “ways and means" advances for states could temporarily be increased further so that states’ near-term market borrowing temporarily reduces. Third, RBI often needs to buy government bonds to create base money just to support activity in the normal course of events. As households begin to hoard cash, we expect “currency-in-circulation" to rise by 1% of GDP this year. So RBI will have potentially meaningful space to buy government bonds (assuming no foreign exchange intervention or long term repos) to maintain inter-bank liquidity at current levels, which could soften bond yields.

There are therefore levers that can be pulled to ensure government borrowing is not disruptive. It would make sense to incentivize banks to absorb government paper at the moment, while credit growth is weak. As the lockdown is lifted, it will be crucial to incentivize banks to lend to the broader economy—at which point RBI can use its open market operations(OMO) space to ensure that financial conditions don’t unduly tighten. This would a good inter-temporal division of labour between banks and the central bank.

Facilitating government borrowing, however, is just one of the near-term objectives. Maintaining financial stability is equally key. If the financial periphery (NBFCs/small private banks) struggles to access liquidity, RBI may have to contemplate doing repurchases of corporate paper (with appropriate haircuts to reflect credit risk) to ensure liquidity constraints don’t morph into solvency concerns. Similarly, to ensure banks lend to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), crucial to avoid bankruptcies and lay-offs, the sovereign may have to set-up credit guarantees and absorb the first loss. The governing principle behind all interventions should be simply to provide deep but temporary support that’s sustainable and avoids moral hazard.

On the fiscal front, last week’s auctions are a stark reminder that fiscal space is not unlimited. Expenditure will therefore have to be ruthlessly prioritized, akin to a “war-time" effort, and must focus squarely on boosting healthcare capacity, support for the needy (in cash and kind), funding automatic stabilizers like the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme, and back-stopping the financial sector (credit guarantee and re-capitalization funds). The latter is particularly important to prevent the shock from amplifying across a risk-averse financial system, and to minimize any hysteresis.

There is therefore much for fiscal and monetary to coordinate on. These are extraordinary times. And fiscal and monetary policy will have to perform an extraordinary tango to ward off the greatest global economic challenge since the Great Depression.

Sajjid Z. Chinoy is chief India economist at J.P. Morgan.