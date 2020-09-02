Opinion | Fiscal spending will have to do the heavy lifting

While monetary policy reacted with commendable alacrity with large rate cuts and a heavy dose of unconventional policy support, fiscal spending will have to do the heavy lifting in the coming months in providing cushion to the economy. Given the limited fiscal headroom, the usual outcome is often a major squeeze in government’s capital expenditure to counter-balance the heavy draw of revenue expenditure on the exchequer. However, that typically leads to a negative impact on long-term growth potential. While the large overhang of debt and contingent liabilities incurred during the pandemic are major challenges for the fiscal roadmap, it must be recognized that a credible consolidation plan specifying action points for reduction of debt and deficit levels over the medium term is the key to earn confidence and acceptability, rather than merely hovering around the fiscal deficit target.