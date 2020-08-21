Opinion | Flying snakes, those guides from beyond

There’s a fascinating collage of images in their paper, though it took me a while to understand their full import. These are different views of a single flight, from the top, the side and the rear. Each has several squiggly lines of different colours. These are, of course, the paths traced through the air by different bits of tape. And of course again, the squiggly lines are far from synchronized. Seen from the side, they are relatively spread out at the start, then bunch together, then spread out again. This suggests that the snake is more or less stretched to its full length as it begins its flight, then draws its tail in, then stretches out again. Seen from the top, the asynchrony is much more dramatic. All the paths move from side to side—much like individual snakes themselves—but the extent of the side-to-side movement (the “amplitude") increases markedly as you go from the head of the snake to its tail. The head, then, is relatively static compared to the rest of the body. And all this, in a flight that lasts just under a second-and-a-half.