Opinion | Has corona-led work-from-home finally closed the gender gap?

Here are a few uncomfortable statistics which throw light on how deep and pervasive the burden of unpaid work is for women across the globe. The ILO, in 2018 shared that globally, women bear the brunt of unpaid care work and perform 76.2 % per cent of total hours of such work, three times as much as men. In Asia Pacific, this rises to 80 per cent. The India Inequality Report 2020 by Oxfam India revealed that Indian women spend 312 minutes per day in urban areas and 291 minutes daily in rural areas on unpaid care work. Indian men correspondingly spend only 29 minutes (urban) and 32 minutes (rural) on the same.