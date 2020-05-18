Opinion | Has the government been much too cautious in providing relief?

The government has tried to do a high-wire balancing act. The conclusion that it has done too little is not entirely true, since the full arithmetic is subject to assumptions, especially with the 100% guarantee for micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) loans. If the guarantee were to be offered by Credit Guarantee Trusts, they would need to be capitalized, and that would be an explicit commitment. That apart, it is true that the Centre has erred on the side of caution. But no one should be fully certain that it has therefore made a big mistake. We simply do not know.