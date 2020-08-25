Opinion | Health tracking apps may be the new ‘big brother’

Famous Russian writer, philosopher and political prisoner Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn narrated a surreal story about the Soviet Union in his book The Gulag Archipelago. The ruthless Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin was delivering a speech at a conference. Just after the speech, the audience burst into applause. Every person in the room jumped up and began to clap wildly. The applause went on and on. Their goose was cooked. They couldn’t stop now till they collapsed. Everyone was waiting for someone else to take the initiative to stop. At last, the director of a paper factory finally decided enough was enough. He stopped clapping and sat down, and right after that everyone else stopped dead and sat down. That same night, he was arrested and sent to Siberia for the rest of his life. Now imagine, if Stalin had the means to know who is listening to him with how much sincerity, what would have happened? How would those audiences then hide behind their shields of crooked smiles and pseudo-humility?

But now, this danger seems to have become a reality. Due to the spread of the coronavirus, different types of smartphone apps have been made mandatory in almost all countries of the world. If the data that is being collected through these apps, is used anywhere other than for medical science purposes, then there may be devastation. Advocates of this argument believe that until now people were monitored through their physical movement and views expressed on social media. Now for the first time, the entire detail of what is happening inside your body is reaching corporations. Who is the patient of high blood pressure, who is diabetic, whose body reacts to seasonal fluctuations or any other development? It can be abused severely, everywhere and especially where there is no democracy or independent judiciary.

Imagine Kim Jong-un, the North Korean dictator, knowing how many people in his council of ministers are with him, wholeheartedly, and who are not—what would happen? And if they could get an idea of how the blood pressure or heartbeat of the people change with every decision of the government, then he would be able to control their satisfaction and dissatisfaction, more effectively.

Those who are predicting the fall of globalization and the rise of extreme nationalism, are sure that this danger would befall on citizens of democracies also, sooner or later.

Facebook has suddenly become a hot topic in our country now. A criminal case has been registered in Raipur against Ankhi Das, a top Facebook executive in India. Congress and BJP are up against each other on this issue. It wouldn’t be a surprise if this matter was discussed in the next session of Parliament.

It is also important to discuss Cambridge Analytica here. The company was alleged to have systematically influenced the 2016 US presidential election. There was a claim that the company illegally monitored the accounts of around 85 million Facebook users. Through this, it was able to find out what is going on in the mind of the common American, what kind of leadership they need and what policies they want. These allegations might not have been substantiated, but it is true that this has led the company to a new plateau. Facebook also had to pay a huge price for it. It’s shares nosedived by $119 billion in just one day.

Gabriel Baiman, a researcher at the University of Haifa, Israel, started this debate as early as in the mid-nineties. After extensive research, he found that 90% of the recruitment of terrorist organizations was done through these social media platforms. They look into the minds of the youngsters through a thorough study of all the topics which one had read, which videos were seen by him, how he expressed his thoughts, how he exchanged messages with loved ones and others. This makes it easier to sow the seeds of hate. Jehadi John, the leader of the beheading team of ISIS, who reached Syria via Kuwait from Britain was also recruited through social media. A number of Indian youths were also misguided in the same way. This was when social media was the only window to look into our minds. But now a lot of windows have opened to give access to what is happening with our bodies. Who can guarantee, now, that this data would not be given to a terrorist organization, anarchist group, dictatorial government, mad government officials or gullible drug companies? It may open new doors for them.

In 1984, the famous novel by George Orwell, there was a ‘Big Brother’ who was watching everyone. Today, ‘Big Brother’ has acquired the power to peek inside the skin of everyone.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. His Twitter handle is @shekarkahin

