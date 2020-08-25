Opinion | Health tracking apps may be the new ‘big brother’

Gabriel Baiman, a researcher at the University of Haifa, Israel, started this debate as early as in the mid-nineties. After extensive research, he found that 90% of the recruitment of terrorist organizations was done through these social media platforms. They look into the minds of the youngsters through a thorough study of all the topics which one had read, which videos were seen by him, how he expressed his thoughts, how he exchanged messages with loved ones and others. This makes it easier to sow the seeds of hate. Jehadi John, the leader of the beheading team of ISIS, who reached Syria via Kuwait from Britain was also recruited through social media. A number of Indian youths were also misguided in the same way. This was when social media was the only window to look into our minds. But now a lot of windows have opened to give access to what is happening with our bodies. Who can guarantee, now, that this data would not be given to a terrorist organization, anarchist group, dictatorial government, mad government officials or gullible drug companies? It may open new doors for them.