Opinion | Hit the reset, it’s time to look at a pandemic budget

Remember covid-19 is just one among many emerging threats. To cite a few: extreme weather conditions have started occurring in frightening regularity (According to the Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters, extreme weather incidents have begun to spike, from 71 in the 1970s to 224 in the 1990s and 350 in the first decade of the millennium.), terrorist attacks are commonplace and last but not the least, countries need to fear getting into prolonged low-intensity conflicts with troublesome neighbours (like what India has ongoing with Pakistan on the Western border).