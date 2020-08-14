“This is a question too difficult for a mathematician. It should be asked of a philosopher", Albert Einstein is said to have once stated when asked about the complexity of completing tax returns. While the tax return process has simplified since then, Indian tax payers have always complained about the discretionary powers vested in tax inspectors.

A significant structural reform was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he launched the platform for transparent taxation under the tagline ‘Honoring the Honest’. The most significant change this reform attempts to bring in is to treat fairly Indian taxpayers honest by default. Indian state and its administrative arms have routinely infantilized citizens, imputing mal-intent as the base case.

While the actual frame of bureaucratic mind may take a while to change, PM’s public proclamation towards changing this visualization is significant. Direct tax assessments and appeals will no longer involve human interventions. The transparent taxation program aims to make tax-paying ‘seamless, painless and faceless’ as PM Modi underscored in his speech.

The tax assessments and appeals against them will now all be faceless. Cases will be chosen for scrutiny randomly using artificial intelligence driven software. The case assignment will also be system driven. All notices will have system generated identification and no field officers will be able to start investigating action intrusively.

Very importantly, the territorial jurisdiction has been abolished under faceless assessments. With this, the draft assessment order will be issued in one city, review in another and its finalization will be done in yet another city. This team-based assessment and review process will ensure that taxpayers do not have to visit any income tax office – thought dreaded by the citizens for time immemorial.

Even the appeals process will follow the same principles. The identity of the officer deciding the appeal will remain concealed. The appeals will also be randomly allocated to any officer across the country by the transparent taxation platform. The appellate decision itself will also have a team-based review mechanism.

The PM also announced instituting a taxpayer charter. It promises to treat taxpayers in a fair and courteous manner with the assumption that they are honest. The charter also promises timely reviews, respecting privacy of individuals and maintaining confidentiality. Although all of this should ideally be taken for granted, that the government had to enshrine these aspects in the Income Tax Act demonstrates the sincere attempt towards freeing the tax regime from extortionary tendencies.

The transparent taxation platform will bring in obvious process simplification in the working of the Income Tax department. But it serves two key signalling purposes. Firstly, the government has decisively moved towards reducing discretion in the tax management process. Secondly, this move reduces the avenues of corruption significantly. These signals are important because they address the very core of citizens’ general dissonance with Indian governance.

The biggest issue Indian citizens face is the discretion of administrative authorities at various levels of multi-tier government, which leads to rentier behaviour without accountability and transparency. While things have been changing for the better over the years and the top level corruption has been plugged by the Modi government, the uncertainty for citizens increases when dealing with many government touchpoints. This change can usher in a broader set of structural reforms in other departments as well and not just in the central government.

The transparent taxation move was announced in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman earlier in February. In fact some of these measures were already being trialled at various levels. Just the process of scrutiny of tax returns had been quantitatively eased over the years. In 2012-13, 0.94% of all tax returns filed were scrutinized. This ratio came down to 0.26% in 2018-19.

India now has about six crore income tax returns filers, a significant increase from just a few years ago when just about 1% of the country’s citizens were in the direct tax net. Process simplification, increasing trust in the taxation system and increasing formalization of the economy have all played a role in increasing this direct tax base.

Sitharaman has made some key announcements in her tenure related to direct taxes. The most recent budget allowed taxpayers to choose between using tax deductions like in the prevailing system or move towards a new system where rationalized rate slabs would apply without any deductions and corresponding paperwork. This rate slab architecture may need finetuning, but fundamentally a simpler tax structure is a welcome step for taxpayers.

Corporate tax incentives were announced in September 2019 to boost manufacturing industry in India. Companies can now choose to pay taxes at flat 22% rate, plus surcharges and cess, if they do not avail of any deductions. Likewise, new manufacturing units set up after October 2019 and starting manufacturing activity in a given timeframe, can pay a flat 15% rate, plus surcharges and cess.

The 2020 union budget also abolished the dividend distribution tax levied on firms and instead moved the burden of the tax in the hands of dividend recipients at their applicable tax rates. This had been a longstanding demand of investment firms operating in India.

This year, the government also launched a “Vivad Se Vishwas" program, which aimed at reducing tax litigation. The program provides a one-time opportunity to taxpayers to settle outstanding tax disputes with the IT department. This program would also bring in current and present revenue for the government without incurring litigation costs and unclog the judicial system of long-running tax cases.

These changes can well form the base to introduce the simplified Direct Tax Code – a long-awaited step. The simplification of the tax code itself along with reviewing the top marginal tax rates, which today incentivize overseas flight of money as well as individuals themselves, will complete the tax reform process undertaken by the Modi government over the last six years.

(Aashish Chandorkar is a public policy analyst and author based in Pune. The views expressed in this column are his own and do not reflect Mint's.)

