Opinion | How businesses can win back confidence of customers post covid-19

Popular thinking across all sections of society now seems to indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra to fight the covid-19 pandemic - 'jaan bhi, jahan bhi' - will fast emerge as the new normal. Keeping this in mind, the time has come for us to collectively resurrect the industry, yet maintaining adequate safeguards to protect lives. An inspiring example of living this mantra comes from my friend, RS Sodhi, managing director at GCMMF Ltd (AMUL), trying to draw a fine balance between ‘jaan’ and ‘jahan’.

He spoke on CNBC-TV18 recently, sharing some excellent insights into how business can engage with customers during a time like this. For example, the company is using this period as an opportunity to advertise as a long-term investment for the recognition and loyalty of various Amul brands, extending Amul’s doodle on coronavirus-related themes like cleanliness.

He further shared the company’s ‘multi-pronged’ approach –multiple production bases, multiple brands, multiple products for varied consumer segments and multiple distribution channels to ensure that steady supply of products are maintained.

Amul has further strengthened its emotional connect with customers bringing back the popular shows Ramayana and Mahabharata. They are also broadcasting popular Amul ads from its archives of 1980-90s when Ramayana and Mahabharat were originally telecast on DD.

The total lockdown has meant that families have more disposable time to indulge in content consumption on screen and with fewer commercials on air currently, this is perhaps the best time for brands to leave a lasting impression on the minds of customers. Amul has been quick to take advantage of the situation. Well said indeed.

Many food companies are actually losing a valuable opportunity by not using this period to connect with consumers. Like Amul, they too can make use of this period to strengthen the relationship with customers. Brand advertising has almost always proven to be hugely successful in building and sustaining demand and enhancing recall. Coke and HDFC have come up with good advertisements which are talking about how the brand is connected to the pain and recovery of society.

Once the centers for consumption are open, industry will automatically ramp up the supply side to cater to the demand. To be sure, there will be undoubtedly some problems, as businesses try to find replacement workers who can replace migrants who have returned to their native towns and villages. The re-opening of the factories however, will be an added incentive for the migrants to stay back and can be a good way to lessen the problems that these workers are facing. Governments and industry can also develop communications addressed to migrants encouraging them to stay back and support them with essentials and financial aid. In my conversation with the Retailer Association of India, steps like these are necessary to man the stores, ensure continuity of production and supply chains. The Shopping Centers Association of India, SCAI has developed SOPs for shopping centers and malls. Implementing them and allowing malls and organized retail to open, would go a long way forward towards providing relief for many industries and protect millions of livelihoods

The graded relaxation of the lockdown, will give the much needed impetus to the economy and also help the government earn the much-needed revenue to replenish its depleted finances.

The most essential part of the emerging brand communications philosophy will be to reassure customers on the aspects of safety, hygiene and following necessary guidelines issued by the government and bodies like WHO. It may be possible that new certification protocols emerge or even brands take the lead in evolving such certifications. This will go a long way towards helping customers overcome their fears about purchasing a particular product or experiencing a service.

In my personal interaction with the CXO’s of different companies, I can confidently say that India Inc is ready to help the economy revive taking all the necessary guardrails and remain complaint with necessary directives. The right time has come for business, government and customers to participate in socio-economic activities and embrace the mantra of 'jaan bhi, jahan bhi'.

(The author is founder of Consocia Advisory. The views expressed in this column are his own)

