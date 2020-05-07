Opinion | India must not lose sight of the unfolding humanitarian crisis

As we move into the third phase of India’s lockdown, there does not appear to be any slowdown in the number of infections from covid-19, with the daily increase having exceeded 2,500 this week. Without any counter-factual data, it is premature to conclude that the lockdown has been effective. But what is apparent is that while the lockdown may have decelerated the spread of the virus, it has accelerated the economic slowdown. Recent high- frequency data, such as the Purchasing Managers’ Index for manufacturing and services, along with numbers on electricity demand, exports and domestic sales of automobiles and fast-moving consumer goods, all point to a sharp fall in economic activity.

The economic consequences of the lockdown are visible in a sharp decline in demand for goods and services, and an even sharper drop in the incomes of informal and migrant workers. With our unemployment rate soaring to 27%, the economy is likely to take a big hit. These outcomes were not unexpected, as the country had virtually shut everything down. But what has surprised many is the timid response of the government, which seems clueless on what to do. The few steps it has taken appear to have aggravated the crisis instead of alleviating it. However, the health of the economy isn’t the only worry. What is of greater concern is the plight of millions of migrant workers walking to their hometowns and villages, the multitudes left unemployed and hungry. They need to be provided relief.

It is worth recalling that the economy was slowing even before the pandemic broke out, dragged down by a decline in demand. Available numbers showed rising unemployment, loan defaults, falling wages and decelerating economic activity. Despite the mounting evidence, the stimulus package announced at the end of March was barely sufficient to address that slowdown, leave alone the bigger crisis that has now emerged. We are now in the lockdown’s seventh week, and there has still not been any stimulus or relief package announced, even as the crisis has gone from bad to worse.

There is consensus that the lockdown has worsened the demand slump in the economy. Any policy response, therefore, must include strategies to boost demand. Several suggestions on how best to do so are in the public domain. There is also no dearth of ideas on how to mobilize resources for a stimulus. What seems to be in short supply is the political will. Ignoring all suggestions, the government has instead frozen the dearness allowance of millions of government employees. This is akin to raising taxes at a time of a demand slump. Which is exactly what it has done with petroleum products, when the need was to pass on the benefit of lower global oil prices to consumers. By raising petroleum taxes, the government has missed an opportunity to boost demand by letting the disposable incomes of consumers rise. Such policies may boost government revenue, but taking away money from consumers at a time of demand deficiency would only push it further down, making a recovery painful and longer to achieve.

Similarly, at a time when food stocks are at India’s highest, the easiest way of delivering food to the needy is to make access to the public distribution system universal. Instead, the fixation on targeted distribution has left out many in need of food. When millions of migrant workers are heading back to rural areas, there should have been a large increase in the budget for employment guarantee. That has not happened. Instead, returning migrants have been charged railway fares and state governments asked to share the bill. This is not just callous, but also inhuman.

India’s humanitarian crisis is inseparable from the economy’s troubles, both of which require urgent intervention. The government should make food available to all those who need it, regardless of eligibility. Simultaneously, policy effort should be directed at leaving more money in the hands of people to help revive demand. Resources need to be mobilized not through a reduction in the disposable income of consumers, but through fiscal expansion. Preliminary estimates of poverty from junked consumption surveys had already pointed to an increase in poverty. A delay in stimulus will worsen it, possibly reversing the gains in poverty reduction achieved over the last two decades. It is high time the government took a call on whether it wants to place discredited rating agencies, whose downgrade warnings may be weighing on policymakers’ minds, ahead of the millions of people who elected it.

Himanshu is associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University and visiting fellow at the Centre de Sciences Humaines, New Delhi

