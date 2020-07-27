Opinion | India’s growth story is seeing a glimmer of hope

At the moment it looks like the promising digital transformation story may generate the next key drivers. In the last few weeks the country has notched up about $17 billion in foreign direct investment, or FDI, from key tech majors Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon. And, they are not here for altruism. Their investments are a bellwether for the medium-term growth prospects of the Indian economy. With the China story cooling very fast, India is the next biggest market; these companies cannot afford to miss the bus when millions more join the consumer economy.