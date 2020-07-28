Opinion | India should be better prepared in terms of securing its borders

This time around when the Red Army encroached, it was more difficult to send them back than it was in Kargil. So far it is not clear whether they have returned or not, and how much they have retreated. Despite the assurance given by PM, Opposition parties and many retired military and diplomatic service officials are unwilling to believe it, but one thing is certain: that Xi Jinping and his army did not expect India to act so strongly. On 15 June, a number of our soldiers were martyred in Galvan and now it is also evident that the Chinese army suffered a large number of casualties. Since then, no stone has been left unturned as far as military and diplomatic negotiations go.