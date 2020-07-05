Opinion | It’s better to link insurance amount to your objective

The most effective purchases, however, are when the insurance amount is linked to a specific objective. This is an emotional appeal but with facts. Some of the words people use when buying insurance are “I would like my daughter to study in Oxford (or another Ivy League for that matter)", “I would like to leave a gift for my husband", or “I would like my family to own a house". These aspirations have a value and I jump at the opportunity to specify that amount as the sum assured in term life. The Oxford education costs over a ₹1 crore, a home between ₹4 crore and ₹10 crore in upscale metros, a meaningful gift again costs is ₹1 crore-2 crore. The aspiration, cited often, that makes me uncomfortable is marriage expenses for a daughter, often with the benefit timed to the child turning 18. I wish the industry would not market this. When I was working at Unilever over two decades ago, the possibility of Fair and Lovely dropping references to fairness, whiteness and light skin, was unthinkable. But this has now happened. Insurers can take a cue and encourage a broader perspective.