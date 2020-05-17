After more than six weeks of the lockdown, I am happy to report that I have not watched a single webinar, not tried to learn any new skills, have tried to read five books but been unable to finish even one, and attended exactly three Zoom meetings, all related to a fund-raiser event my college alumni are organizing. I have used the time that many seem to have spent in deep thought about life, the universe and everything, to sleep more. And I have immediately deleted all the uplifting WhatsApp good morning messages that I have woken up to every day.

As for coronavirus-related content on social media, I’ve been reading only stuff posted by people whose intelligence I trust. I have not watched any video that’s longer than a minute, unless it was sent by someone whose mind I respect. So, I’ve watched some videos only when they have come to me for the fourth time, but this time from someone who’s smarter than me.

What particularly gets my goat are videos of “celebrities" singing we-shall-overcome-ish songs or delivering messages of courage, hope and the glory of the Indian spirit. One, 90% of these people are unknown to 95% of Indians and may have jumped on the corona bandwagon just to get some face recognition. Two, they could do much better than mouthing some scripted words. Every time I see these perfectly groomed people, I feel like asking: Are you paying the wages of your domestic helps and other staff who are unable to come to work?

To quote my friend Khusroo Sethna, who doesn’t want to be a celebrity: “If the makers of these videos had put the faces of the disenfranchised—the migrant workers and the hapless who live in cramped spaces in our cities—they would have pulled at the heartstrings of a lot of people. To me, using well-fed celebrity faces is a very hollow message." But filming victims would mean stepping out of home and talking to the unwashed masses, wouldn’t it? Another non-celebrity friend Jagdeep Prabhudesai puts it succinctly: “These guys are scavengers at the top of the ‘hood’ chain. We mustn’t let them hoodwink us."

The paranoia exhibited by some other well-fed people is also quite irritating. A friend lives in an American state whose death count is 5% of New York state, and whose governor has been praised widely for his decisive response to the outbreak. But almost all his posts on our WhatsApp group are moans about his impending doom. Once he even admitted that he didn’t care what happened to friends elsewhere but only about what was going on in his town (he deleted the message minutes after posting it). Meanwhile, another member of this group, who lives in New York City, caught the infection along with his wife, and stayed calm and cheerful through the ordeal. Both have now recovered.

Of course, covid-19 has rudely made us all aware of our mortality. But should we then spend the rest of our lives in fear and discomfort? The most interesting video I’ve received during the lockdown, one that has nothing at all to do with the virus, is a 55-second clip from an interview with Salvador Dali. He is asked: “What do you think you have contributed to art?" “To art, nothing, absolutely nothing," replies Dali. “As I have always said, I am a very bad painter… And I owe everything to life. Because the day Dali paints a picture as good as Velasquez, Vermeer or Raphael, the next week he’ll die. So I prefer to paint bad pictures and live longer."

Dali was one of the most eccentric geniuses of the last century, so one cannot know whether he was joking. But out of curiosity, I tracked down his last painting. It was Swallow’s Tail, completed in May 1983, the final part of a series based on the mathematical catastrophe theory of Frenchman René Thom, winner of the Fields Medal, the Nobel equivalent for mathematics.

Thom suggested that in four-dimensional phenomena, there are seven possible equilibrium surfaces, and therefore seven possible discontinuities, or “elementary catastrophes": fold, cusp, swallowtail, butterfly, hyperbolic umbilic, elliptic umbilic, and parabolic umbilic. I have no clue what all that means, but in a 1979 speech, Dali described it as “the most beautiful aesthetic theory in the world".

He did not die the week after he finished Swallow’s Tail, but six years later. And those were not happy years. He suffered from severe tremors in his right arm, making it impossible to paint anymore. He fell into bouts of depression, refusing food, leading to serious undernourishment. He was badly injured in a fire at his home. Heart trouble led to long hospital stays. But the end, when it came, would perhaps have met his aesthetic approval. Dali passed away on the morning of 23 January 1989, while listening to his favourite record of Richard Wagner’s opera Tristan And Isolde.

What he said in the interview and his trek to death only add to the whole Dali enigma. How is it relevant to us average folk? I don’t know, but for some reason, it makes me glad that I didn’t waste my time during this lockdown trying to learn skills just to keep myself busy. Better to give the brain a rest so it emerges relaxed and ready, to be good at what I do, before my time comes. At least that’s my excuse.

Sandipan Deb is former editor of ‘Financial Express’, and founder-editor of ‘Open’ and ‘Swarajya’ magazines

