Opinion | It’s time for India to re-examine its economic policy framework

We are currently in the midst of an even bigger economic crisis. Since the existing policy framework has been found inefficient in dealing with the vulnerabilities and structural weaknesses of the economy over the past two decades, its continued use is unlikely to be helpful even now. But this should afford us a chance to reboot India’s economy. Many of the previous crises have been used by policymakers to do so, such as the food crisis of the 1960s that led to self-reliance in agriculture, and the fiscal crisis of the late 1980s that led to the economic reforms of the 1990s. But moves of the past have only a limited shelf life in an economy whose structure and dynamics are evolving rapidly. The present crisis, therefore, provides an opportunity to the government to overhaul its policy framework. A new one should be designed to keep the people of this country at its centre. It will require large fiscal outlays to revive domestic demand and turn it into our main engine of growth. Such an expenditure push is not only the best way to deal with this crisis, it is also necessary for India to sustain high economic growth in the future.