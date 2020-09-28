Opinion | Karma of growing divide between centre and states

Have said this before. In politics, it is rarely about what you are doing. Instead, it is about what you are seen to be doing. Perception matters, especially in the age of social media. Take, for instance, the Centre’s move last week to partially link additional borrowing with the roll-out of reforms. It is a well-intended idea. Yet there is a high probability that the idea will backfire, given the prevailing circumstances. Five states—Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Goa and Tripura—became the first batch to be extended this facility (bit.ly/2S2JXmt); wherein a portion of the additional borrowing is linked to their committing to undertaking economic reforms, including the implementation of ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’. It is bound to cause heartburn among other states, all of whom are desperate for additional resources. Yes, these five states may be accused of breaking the collective, but the larger spin in the narrative will be about the ‘big brother’ attitude of the Union government—parallels may be drawn to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, who often link fiscal bailouts to unpopular conditions, binding countries to undertaking economic reforms. It will only lend more weight to the argument by critics that the Centre is pursuing ‘coercive federalism’ while espousing the cause of ‘cooperative federalism’.