Opinion | Mission Kashmir will be Manoj Sinha’s biggest test

There is an old saying that the future can be deciphered by looking into the past. Sinha is known as a man who knows how to ‘survive’ in politics. In 1980, he contested and lost the Banaras Hindu University Students’ Union election. Tried again for the next two years and he achieved this goal in 1982. Similarly, though he lost a few Lok Sabha elections, he is also a three-time MP. PM Modi made him minister of state for railways in 2014 and later also handed over independent charge of the ministry of communications. He did whatever he could in both departments. Modi was happy with his hard work, honesty and dedication.