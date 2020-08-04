Opinion | Modi fulfilled BJP’s agenda but is yet to win trust of all

Before this decision, a lot of preparation was done on the internal front. The Amarnath Yatra was halted with the deployment of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir before deciding to remove Article 370. Tourists were being sent back. Everyone understood that something big was going to happen, but no one expected this. All major political leaders were arrested or put under house arrest as soon as the decision was taken. Barring Omar Abdullah, all top Kashmiri leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti, are still under house arrest. But this was not the first time for Kashmiri leaders. Sheikh Abdullah, the tallest leader of Jammu and Kashmir so far, was placed under house arrest on 8 August 1953. He remained in jail till 1964. Later, the separatists of Hurriyat Conference, terrorist sympathizers or other political figures, have been in and out of jail as the situation required. That is why they were no longer in a position to resist such a huge intervention by Delhi. Those who thought that there would be great resistance in J&K have been proven wrong in the last one year.