Opinion | MPC should look through above-target inflation

However, Indian GDP (at constant 2011-12 prices) is expected to shrink by as much as 9.5% in FY2021, as per our estimates at ICRA. We project the pace of YoY contraction at a massive 25.0% in Q1 FY2021, narrowing to 12.4% in Q2 FY2021 and 2.3% in Q3 FY2021. We are hopeful that GDP (gross domestic product) may eke out a mild YoY growth of 1.3% in Q4 FY2021, the likelihood of which remains contingent on the availability of a vaccine for covid-19.