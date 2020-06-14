Opinion | Nani Palkhivala, a brilliant mind, a remarkable man

But these speeches also brought to the fore a second reason for Palkhivala’s success. Despite being such a towering intellectual, he reflected humility, and great respect for the people he interacted with, or addressed. He was always punctual, to the dot. Farokh Subedar, my senior colleague who has served the Tata Group for several years, tells me how people could literally set their watch by Palkhivala’s time of arrival for the budget address. He also recalls how Palkhivala would call up young people to sit with him on the dais, behind the chairs or wherever space was available, if he noticed that the stadium was overflowing. At Bombay House, the headquarters of the Tata Group, Palkhivala would always accompany his visitors to the lift, and see them off with due courtesy, notwithstanding the pressures on his time.