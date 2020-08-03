Opinion | NEP: Perfection can be the enemy of the good

Ironically, if indeed there is one flaw in the NEP it is that it is just too perfect. My fear is that perfection can end up being the enemy of the good. Don’t get me wrong. This is not to suggest that we should not aim high. Absolutely we should. It is just that we should be realistic. Perfection can be elusive, while making something good is eminently achievable. It is also a good strategy to promise less and deliver more, particularly in dealing with trenchant critics who will judge you by holding you to your promise.