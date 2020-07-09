Opinion | Of small towns, big cities and hopes of an economic revival

In Lucknow, stalls selling street food are bustling with customers. People are eating out more at these stalls than at restaurants, probably preferring the open-air environment to air-conditioned spaces. There are reports of a similar trend in Patna, where people still congregate on roadsides, chilling and chatting. Often without masks. In Bareilly, too, the atmosphere is far more relaxed. Of course, shops in different markets are allowed to open on alternate days, so the crowds are not thick. Except in kirana stores that are packed. Again, masks are not as common as they are in, say, Mumbai or Delhi. From all accounts, the panic and fear induced by covid-19 in the metros seems to be missing in smaller cities, even though Lucknow and Patna are state capitals.