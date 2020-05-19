Opinion | Open, fair and non-discriminatory conditions key to foreign investment

Furthermore, unreasonable, discriminatory and arbitrary foreign investment restriction policies are to have a ripple effect and a chilling effect, arouse doubts about the overall stability, friendliness and attractiveness of foreign investment policies of a country, and discourage the confidence and enthusiasm of all foreign investments to enter this market, thus having a long-term negative impact. In this regard, certain Indian media once pointed out that “foreign capital remains crucial to the country’s economic success, and will be doubly important as India tries to revive its economy. A purely arbitrary method of deciding what types of investment is allowed would be a setback to India’s decades-long attempt to be more attractive to investors from all countries."