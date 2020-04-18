As the government begins lifting India’s lockdown restrictions, many companies have either resumed production or are planning to do so in the near future. In the guidelines issued by the Central government, the production of essential products, which are generally understood to be grocery and personal hygiene products and drugs, is permitted. But the lifting of curbs is perhaps the easier part of the puzzle. As has been widely reported, serious challenges that exist in both internal and external supply chains make it extremely difficult to resume and continue production. From a management perspective, the most critical challenges are procuring raw material supplies, a shortage of workers, and arranging both inbound and outbound transportation.

Multiple factors make normalizing inbound supply chains difficult. One key factor that has been widely reported in the media is the confusion regarding what is essential. For example, most processed food products require some chemicals, usually in the form of preservatives. Yet, local authorities may not view the production of such chemicals as essential and hence decline permission for their resumption. Another factor is that the supplier’s plant may be located near a hot spot. A third factor is that a vendor itself may not be able to arrange raw materials and/or labour to run its factories. All of this means that it may not be possible to arrange smooth flow of all raw materials from suppliers.

Companies that have sought to manage supply chain risk through a diversified vendor base and/or strategic stock may fare better, but given the scale of lockdown, there are no guarantees. Therefore, the only option available to a procurement manager is jugaad, or makeshift arrangements. This entails looking for new sources of raw materials, trying to manage without one or more ingredients, and the substitution of what is unavailable with what is available.

Fortunately, most supply chains in India are not lean, and they tend to have bloated inventories. This means that if the procurement department works hard, there is a good chance it will find the input sitting in a warehouse somewhere, though early movers will have a clear advantage and costs may increase due to supply shortage.

Assuming supplies do become available somehow, the production of finished goods is no less daunting. A key challenge is loss of capacity due to labour shortage. Although worker migration is the primary contributing factor, it is not the only one. Some workers may face stigma and ostracism from within their local community if they rejoin work, so they are unwilling to. Social distancing guidelines that require each worker to remain at least six feet away may also result in shrinkage of capacity. In general, only a lucky company will be able to operate a plant at more than 50% capacity for the next few months. One solution that may help mitigate social concerns is arranging temporary accommodation for workers near factory sites. However, this is an expensive solution and small companies may not be able to afford it.

Two simple strategies that are taught in business schools could be used to mitigate the effects of a capacity shortage. The first strategy stems from the realization that all downtimes are unproductive. Some of these may be necessary—for example, for routine maintenance—but many are optional. One common optional downtime occurs for a change-over from one product line to another. This loss of capacity can be reduced by temporarily reducing product variety. This means that not every flavour or pack size of a product needs to be produced. So, then, which stock-keeping units (SKUs) should be produced? The fastest selling. Producing fewer SKUs will also reduce unit costs in many cases.

The second strategy is based on the principle that a factory’s capacity is nothing but the maximum rate of production of its bottleneck process. This means that as much as possible, workers must be first assigned to the part of the process that constricts output. But the thing with bottleneck processes is that they may move around. If many workers are shifted from a non-bottleneck machine to a bottleneck machine, then the two machines may switch roles. What this implies is that some sort of balancing mechanism must also be used while deploying labour to make sure that the rate of production in all processes is as close as possible to each other.Although a perfect solution requires juggling equations, finding a quick and dirty solution is not that difficult.

Also, companies that have practised another operational risk mitigation strategy of cross-training workers are likely to benefit. Such workers are flexible and can be deployed on multiple machines. This flexibility makes capacity balancing on machines much easier.

Lastly, there is the transportation problem. According to Mayur Toshniwal, CEO of Future Supply Chain, right now only 30% of the country’s trucking capacity is available, though the situation is improving.The factors that contribute to a shortage of workers in plants also play a role here. The shortage of trucks and drivers means delays in the movement of goods, though the silver lining is that there are fewer goods to move.

To summarize, there do exist unprecedented challenges in manufacturing and logistics due to the scale of India’s lockdown. But quick adjustments along with some ingenuity may allow companies to start production and restore supplies.

Amar Sapra is a professor of operations management at IIM Bangalore.