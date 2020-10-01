Opinion | OTT platforms in search of a viable regulatory code

The covid 19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has proved to be an unprecedented boon for some sectors of the consumer economy. The hitherto niche over-the-top (OTT) video streaming category, encompassing more than 30 service providers, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and Voot, is one of them.

From all accounts, these platforms have gained millions of new viewers with an estimated 60-80% spike in their paid subscriber base. Mint reported that Netflix subscribers jumped to 5 million from about half that number in May, while Disney+ Hotstar reported around 9 million users in August, as per Media Partners Asia (MPA), a research and consulting firm. A report by advertising agency Dentsu, meanwhile, said young Indians purchased at least two to three new OTT subscriptions during the covid lockdown.

Besides, there is accelerated adoption of paid streaming content in households as telecom companies started offering OTT services bundled with broadband packages. This helps content platforms reach and build a family audience base as they stream shows on the big screens at home.

At ₹1,499, JioFiber’s Diamond plan offers 300mbps speed and free access to 12 OTT apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema, among others. Video-on-demand service Voot has partnered with Airtel XStream to allow its content to be streamed over multiple screens. MPA expects India to have 45 million fixed broadband subscribers by 2025.

Given this background, the need for setting up a self-regulation code for these content services becomes paramount. This column has, on multiple occasions, argued the inevitability of framing guidelines and instituting a viable complaints redressal system for video streaming platforms, if the sector wants to keep the government out of its hair.

To be sure, on 21 September, the government dismissed OTT firms’ weak attempt at self-regulation under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). IAMAI and the online curated content providers (OCCPs), as these streaming services are called, had sought the government’s approval for their code.

A brief note from the ministry of information and broadcasting said it would not support it and had asked for it to be reviewed.

The reason it cited was the very same issue that has been dogging the OTT sector since January 2019—the absence of a two-tier system for addressing consumer complaints. The ministry categorically said that IAMAI had earlier suggested a two-tier structure, the second tier being the Digital Curated Content Complaints Council (DCCC), along with an enumeration of prohibited content. The DCCC was supposed to be chaired by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or a high court. The code was rolled out at an event earlier this year in the presence of retired Justice A.P. Shah.

Yet infighting among streaming platforms prevented them from signing up for a two-tier system, wherein unresolved consumer complaints could be taken up by the DCCC, an independent body just like the general entertainment channels have by way of the Broadcasting Content Complaints Council, under the Indian Broadcasting Federation or the News Broadcasting Standards Authority, which operate under the News Broadcasters Association.

Finally, when 15 signatories submitted their code to the ministry, it only spoke of OCCPs acting responsibly towards disclosure of information regarding the type and maturity level of the content, through a framework for age classification, appropriate content descriptions, and appropriate access controls.

Besides, it provided for an internal/ appellate committee to be set up by each player to look into cases where consumers complain against violation of the code by the OCCP. The provision of an advisory panel was made if complaints were escalated. It comprised three members, including two from the firm and one independent member.

Needless to say, the government was swift to reject the code and highlighted the absence of classification of prohibited content. It also pointed out that the advisory panel is constituted by the OCCP itself as opposed to being an independent body proposed earlier.

Many OCCPs fear that an independent body may result in edit or takedown of shows delivering a blow to their creativity. It could encourage censorship and curb artistic freedom.

The point they fail to grasp is that if they do not act on their own, the government may feel the need to oversee complaints against OCCPs.

To preserve artistic freedom, a viable self-governance model is key.

Shuchi Bansal is Mint’s media, marketing and advertising editor. Ordinary Post will look at pressing issues related to all three. Or just fun stuff.

