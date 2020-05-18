Opinion | Package is first in a multi-phased policy response

In the second phase, when the majority of the economy is able to return to a “new normal", the policy focus is likely to shift to “reviving growth". Cash-flow support offered during phase one may keep businesses alive, but private sector demand will likely be weak and the government should step in with a demand stimulus aimed at consumption, investment, or both. The pipeline of infrastructure projects should get activated, as it boosts both demand and supply. In the third phase, a comprehensive one-time solution to deal with the bad debt situation is likely to be necessary, as the aftermath of the pandemic is likely to result in a significant deterioration in the asset quality cycle for both banks and NBFCs. Without fixing the financial sector, medium-term growth will continue to face hurdles. The sequencing of these phases can differ, but the survival phase precedes growth revival, and reforms are unlikely to help if the financial sector plumbing is not in order. Even as the economic package is now behind us, the policy response is far from over.