Opinion | RBI is right and wrong on AT1 bonds’ mis-selling

I have two suggestions for RBI if it is serious about its role as a protector of the rights of retail investors. One, colour code financial products sold by the banks according to the risk they carry. Any product that has the potential of a full capital loss is red, a bank deposit is green since there is a high degree of safety on the payment of interest and return of principal, and so on. Two, devise a food label kind of disclosure matrix that spells out in layman language the chance of losing your entire capital, among other risks, if things go wrong. It should not be difficult to construct a set of disclosures that can be understood by an average person who uses a mobile phone to communicate the risk of a financial product. This is RBI’s greatest failure. It has been unwilling to protect retail investors from products other than bank deposits that are mis-sold though the banking channel. Banks are today still selling endowment policies as FDs with higher returns.