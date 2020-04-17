The set of measures rolled out by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday build on its earlier announcements, and the cumulative effect is likely to improve the effectiveness of the monetary stimulus of more than 3% of gross domestic product (GDP) it has injected into the economy. The central bank has tried to make sure that the relief extends to smaller, more vulnerable companies and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs). And yet, the package of policy and liquidity measures is not enough to kickstart the Indian economy disrupted by the covid crisis and an unprecedented lockdown.

RBI has fine-tuned its targeted long term repo operations (TLTRO) to nudge banks to lend to small companies. Earlier, the centrabl bank had opened up a ₹3.74 trillion TLTRO window. Of this, ₹1 trillion was

meant for banks to specifically invest in corporate bonds and commercial paper. Banks showed a high degree of risk aversion and used this facility to deploy funds in well-rated bonds issued by large private sector and public sector enterprises.

To ensure that the facility gets extended to small and mid-sized businesses, which have less recourse to relief and are more vulnerable than bigger companies, RBI has now calibrated the TLTRO, with a fresh window for ₹50,000 crore. Banks will have to channel this money into investment-grade bonds, commercial paper and non-convertible debentures of NBFCs, with at least 50% of the total amount availed earmarked for small and midsized NBFCs and microfinance institutions (MFIs).

On Friday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also announced restrictions on dividend payouts by banks from profits pertaining to the financial year ended 2019-20. The restrictions will be reviewed on 30 September. This is an important policy decision. The moratoriums on loan repayments by borrowers, as well as the classification by banks of stressed loans as non-performing assets (NPAs), allowed earlier by RBI had created an asymmetrical situation. The stress on banks’ balance sheets would not be visible in real time and the NPAs in the banking system would spike with a delay. Even before the covid-19 outbreak, India’s NPA ratio was over 9% and projected to rise, especially with RBI finding significant under-reporting of bad assets by banks.

If bank NPAs escalate after the moratorium periods end, there would be possible implications for the capital adequacy of lenders. Clamps on dividend pay-outs could remove this asymmetry. By stipulating that instead of distributing dividends, banks retain their profits of FY20, the central bank has ensured they will have a capital buffer in preparation of possible losses later in the year, as the crisis unfolds. Once bad asset trends become clear, banks will be better placed to take a call on dividends.

Wherever lenders have decided to grant moratoriums or payback deferments to borrowers, relaxations on asset classification norms will now be available. RBI has allowed the moratorium period to be excluded from its 90-day NPA classification norms. This will come as relief for NBFCs.

States are at the forefront of combatting the covid crisis and are in part financing increased expenditures. To facilitate these borrowings, Das announced an increase in the ways and means advances (WMA) limit of states by 60% over and above the level as on 31 March. The increased limit will be available till 30 September.

Despite rising economic stress, India’s banking system has been awash in surplus liquidity. On 15 April, banks had parked as much as ₹6.9 trillion with RBI through its reverse repo operations. This shows that the lockdown has affected the disbursement of bank credit. Therefore, to make it less attractive for banks to do so, and encourage them to instead to lend money to productive sectors of the economy, RBI reduced its fixed rate reverse repo rate by 25 basis points, from 4.0% to 3.75% with immediate effect.

The central bank hopes this will have an effect similar to a policy rate cut, a decision on which can be taken only by the Monetary Policy Committee. Will it push banks to lend? In an unfolding economic crisis, with heightened uncertainty and a high likelihood of rising NPAs, lenders are unlikely to go out of their way to extend loans. Watering a mango tree cannot make it bear fruit before the arrival of summer.

Puja Mehra is a Delhi-based journalist and the author of ‘The Lost Decade: 2008-18’. The views expressed are her own