Opinion | RBI should not delay expected rate cut to October

But a pre-emptive rate cut can be helpful for other reasons. The six-month loan moratorium period is coming to an end in August and it is unlikely that there will be a blanket extension, given moral hazard risks. In the backdrop of this looming “moratorium cliff", it will help if RBI at least reduces the repo rate by 25bps, so that banks in turn reduce the lending rate further and faster, thereby making it easier for individuals and sectors not eligible for moratorium relief to be able to service their debt obligations. The benefit of a front-loaded rate cut is significantly higher in the backdrop of elevated financial stability risks and a worrying non-performing assets (NPA) outlook, in our view, as against any structural risk to inflation, which we forecast to fall below 3% by end-December.