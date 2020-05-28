Opinion | Realty package: Missing reality in trying to repeat feat in 1/3rd time

Housing finance companies (HFCs) and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have financed the bulk of real estate development in India. They have been in pain since the industry meltdown of September 2018. The debt markets in India remain shallow and so the avenues left to fund the projects are largely either borrowing from banks or mutual funds. And with the mutual funds shying away for almost two years now and the banks not wanting to lend to HFCs and NBFCs for realty, the source of liabilities pool for the non-banks is restricted.