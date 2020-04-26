Home > Opinion > Columns > Opinion | Rebuild demand for the economy to recover
Ratan N. Tata is chairman emeritus of Tata Sons
Ratan N. Tata is chairman emeritus of Tata Sons
Career Coach

Opinion | Rebuild demand for the economy to recover

2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2020, 02:16 AM IST Ratan N. Tata

The complex challenge of reviving India’s economy connects business with society, policy, technology, science and medicine, among other spheres of human endeavour, says Krea University vice-chairman Kapil Viswanathan. In partnership with the university, Mint invited luminaries of its governing council to share their perspectives on the best way forward for the country. This is the first edition of a knowledge series initiative

I look at three major areas for the economy’s return to normalcy once the covid crisis ends—healthcare restructuring, industrial recovery and rebuilding growth.

Healthcare restructuring: The first is the impact of the outbreak of the virus, the treatment, continued sanitization of the country, and flattening of the curve; also, how to deal with the stress in the economy because of it.

Industrial recovery: The second area is rebuilding the demand side of the economy. It does not make sense to talk about building back the supply chain and labour force unless there is an increase in demand. The availability of finance, ease of borrowing from banks and perhaps also a considerable easing of the country’s financial climate will be needed.

Further, we will need to look at rebuilding our infrastructure, such as road connectivity and agricultural development. There seems to be a surplus of power in some areas. Broadly, it is about the right things to be done at the right time, more than focusing on capital-expenditure-intensive efforts. Fossil fuels will no longer be in great demand and there will be a large quantity looking for adequate margins. So it will be cheaper to hold reserves under the sea or land and wait for the right time to withdraw the asset. This may alter the whole view on climate change, fossil fuels, and mobility. The intense plans for conversion to electric mobility may also change.

Rebuilding growth: The third and final area of focus is the one that most people will look at; the general regrowth of industries, both business-to-business and business-to-consumer. This will depend on the ability of companies to earn a profit and achieve growth. It will call for large inputs of capital and for opening up international trade. However, there will be areas of market protection that will work against the ease of world trade. Strong organizations will be needed to ensure we overcome protective measures, such as non-tariff barriers, that will start to emerge in various countries.

In my view, there will need to be some rethinking on climate change, some concessions on acceptable levels of pollution, and a reduction in some of the goals that have been set.

Ratan N. Tata is chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and an advisor to the governing council of Krea University

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
GDP growth seen at 0.6% in base case and 1.5% in an optimistic scenario this fiscal, says CII.

Indian economy may shrink nearly 1% this fiscal, says CII

2 min read . 23 Apr 2020
Under-construction projects will experience time and cost overruns, which will need additional debt and equity funding. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Opinion | Force major changes to 'force majeure' clause in infrastructure PPPs

4 min read . 22 Apr 2020
Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan visits AIIMS Trauma Centre which has been converted into dedicated COVID-19 hospital, in New Delhi.

300 districts Covid-19 free, 197 districts non-hotspots: Dr Harsh Vardhan

2 min read . 26 Apr 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout