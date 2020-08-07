Opinion | Restructuring to cushion impact on the economy

RBI’s role will be important not only as the lender of last resort, but also as a buyer of government securities. As India’s central bank comes towards the end of its interest rate reduction cycle, it will have to navigate the economy through financial and macroeconomic stability. It has carried out its function as a central bank well, and brought a semblance of stability to financial markets. It will have to do the same in the sovereign bond market. More importantly, it will have to remain vigilant of impending risks to growth and inflation, and be ready to act.