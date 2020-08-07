Opinion | Review measures signal a transition from the survival to revival phase

The second trade-off for RBI involves instruments and methods to infuse funds into the system, both through support for the government’s spending (and borrowing programme) and for credit offtake through lending intermediaries and financial markets. As a result of RBI incentives and large liquidity infusion, as well as fiscal backstops, transmission to lending rates has been quite fast and efficient. Short tenor borrowings via commercial paper and corporate bonds have often been nearer the reverse repo rate than the repo. The weighted average lending rate (WALR) for new bank loans had fallen from 9.26% in February by 162 basis points in June (the repo rate had been cut from 5.15% in February 2020 to 4% in this period).